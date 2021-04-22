Ondo Govt tasks health workers on commitment to duty

April 22, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



 The Ondo Ministry Health has urged members staff the Infections Hospital to rededicate themselves to duties and contribute toward the .

Mrs Folukemi Aladenola, the Secretary the ministry, made the plea on Thursday during an inspection tour facilities at the hospital.

Aladenola, while commending the workers their team work, urged them to do more the wellbeing of the residents.

She said that the hospital has more in to dignify its operations.

The secretary added that workers’ commitment would also help government’s programmes in the state health sector.

Also, Dr Ismail Busari, the Medical Director of the facility, described the secretary as a leader clear the state health sector.

Busari urged the hospital’s members of staff to continue the permanent secretary’s toward moving the sector forward.

Some of the facilities inspected included: the Dr Wahab Adegbenro Health Operations Centre; Isolation Ward; Molecular Laboratory; Health Laboratory, the Extraction Tuberculosis Unit and Master Mix Room. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , ,