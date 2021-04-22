The Ondo State Ministry of Health has urged members of staff of the State Infections Diseases Hospital to rededicate themselves to duties and contribute toward development of the state.

Mrs Folukemi Aladenola, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, made the plea on Thursday during an inspection tour of facilities at the hospital.

Aladenola, while commending the workers for their team work, urged them to do more for the wellbeing of the state residents.

She said that the hospital now has more personnel in order to dignify its operations.

The permanent secretary added that workers’ commitment would also help government’s programmes in the state health sector.

Also, Dr Ismail Busari, the Medical Director of the facility, described the permanent secretary as a leader with clear vision for the state health sector.

Busari urged the hospital’s members of staff to continue to support the permanent secretary’s vision toward moving the sector forward.

Some of the facilities inspected included: the Dr Wahab Adegbenro Public Health Emergency Operations Centre; Isolation Ward; Molecular Laboratory; Public Health Laboratory, the Extraction Tuberculosis Unit and Master Mix Room. (NAN)

