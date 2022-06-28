Ondo govt seals 3 companies over tax evasion

The Ondo State Internal Revenue Service (ODIRS) on Tuesday sealed three companies in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area of the state over unpaid taxes.

Speaking after sealing the companies, Mr Adebayo Ogunsuyi, Head of Legal Department of the ODIRS, said it was the statutory duty of individuals and companies to pay tax to government.

Ogunsuyi said the agency was acting on the State High Court order of May 18, 2022 by the Chief Judge, Justice Wlliams Akintoroye, that empowered it to seal the erring companies.

The affected companies were Woda Mountain Investment Ltd (A Quarry company), Ajiwogbo Sawmill and Optimal Energy filling station.

Ogunsuyi noted that Woda Quarry Company, which one of the largest quarry companies in the country, is owing the state government N217 million, and had refused to pay till date despite efforts by the revenue agency.

He added that the companies were served demand notice twice by the ODIRS which were not honoured, leading to the order of the court that the defaulting companies should be sealed.

He disclosed that the enforcement exercise would be carried out statewide.

“The law states that one can be enforced based on a court order for nonpayment of tax.

“And that the affected defaulters will have to visit the ODIRS office to settle their tax liability and thereafter, proceed to court to lift the court order.

“ODIRS is deploying an aggressive approach to ensure that all taxes are collected to help the state carry out its developmental projects for the benefit of the people,” he said.(NAN)

