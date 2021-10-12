Ondo Govt. releases BECE results

 The Ondo State Government Monday released the results of the 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) for Junior Secondary School students (JSS3).

This contained circular Mrs Lola Amuda, the Secretary, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology.

The BECE examination was held between Aug. 10 and Aug. 17.

Amuda said candidates could henceforth access their results on www.odsgexams.com, using their registration pin numbers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the essence of BECE examination to enable students to move from the junior secondary school to the senior secondary school  (NAN) 

