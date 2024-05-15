Ondo govt pledges neutrality in selection of traditional rulers

The Ondo State Government has reiterated its commitment to be neutral in the selection of traditional rulers in state and allow kingmakers to play their roles.

The government also promised to always stand for the truth and maintain its integrity in resolving issues relating to traditional rulers in line with the culture and traditions of each community.

The state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Amidu Takuro, stated this on Wednesday while addressing the Iralepo in Council in Akure.

The Iralepo of Isinkan Community, Oba Owagbemiga Ojo, led the Iralepo in Council on a peaceful protest over the alleged planned installation of Olus at Aponmu and Onipetesi by the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi.

Takuro promised that all issues related to traditional rulers in the state would be resolved amicably without taking sides.

He commended the Iralepo in Council for choosing to toe the path of peace, rather than violence.

He added that the government had great faith in the traditional institution as a vehicle for promoting peace, harmony and unity among the people.

According to him, the mobilisation of people for positive development can best be achieved through traditional rulers; hence the government will not undermine any traditional ruler in the state.

The commissioner commended traditional rulers in the state for living up to expectation in helping to maintain peace and giving good advice to the government.

Earlier, Oba Ojo said Aponmu and Onipetesi are communities under Isinkan, saying that the Isinkan people would resist any expansionist tendency aimed at taking over their lands.

The traditional ruler appealed to the government to meditate as a matter of urgency, to prevent violence and breach of peace. (NAN)

By Alaba Olusola Oke