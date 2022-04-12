Ondo govt organises training for Okada riders

By Segun Giwa

Ondo State Government on Tuesday trained riders of motorcycle and Tricycle. popularly called Okada, on safety measures and rules guiding them in the state.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transport, Mr Tobi Ogunleye, in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of the training in Akure, said the training is the fifth in the series.

Ogunleye said the Drivers and Riders Institute in the state had trained several riders and drivers on safety measures to ensure safety on the roads.

He said, while drivers only visit the institute for refresher courses on the signs and use of road, riders would obtain their licences with N3,000 before being trained.

“The drivers, who had obtained their drivers licence, will be updated with refresher courses to update their knowledge about the rules and regulations on the road,” he said.

Also speaking with NAN, Director of Vehicle Inspection Services in the state, Mr Alaba Adeleye, said the training is to part knowledge to the Okada riders on the dos and don’ts of riding.

Adeleye said the training is in partnership with the ministry of health – to check the health status of the riders, just the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has advised them to avoid drugs.

He said the training, which would be a continuous one, had started yielding results. (NAN)

