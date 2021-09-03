Ondo Govt. offers scholarship to children of late driver

The Ondo State Government has awarded scholarships to the children of late Mr Adeleke Ajiboye, a driver in Government House, Akure.

Ajiboye succumbed in a fatal accident on Jan. 2.

Ajiboye died, alongside his principal, Mr Tosin Ogunbodede, the then Chief of Protocols to the State Governor, in a vehicle crash which occurred on Ilesha-Akure Expressway.

This scholarship offer is contained in a statement on Friday in Akure, signed by Mr Goodluck Akinyomi, the Head of Media Unit of the Ondo State Scholarship Board.

“The scholarship awards given to Miss Oluwatosin Ajiboye and Miss Opeyemi Ajiboye who are studying in the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA) are to cover their tuition fees, accommodation and other needed items throughout their school periods in the university.

“The gesture is to assist and support the children of the late driver in their academic endeavours,’’ Akinyomi said.

He said that the first child of the late driver, Adeniyi Ajiboye, a graduate of Mechanical Engineering, had since been offered automatic employment by the state government.

He said that Mr Joshua Folayemi, the Permanent Secretary, Ondo State Scholarship Board, who presented the scholarship, said the gesture was to show a special consideration to the children of the late driver.

He statement said that the permanent secretary advised the beneficiaries to reciprocate the good gesture by excelling in their studies.

Akinyomi said that Mr Olugbenga Arajulu, AAUA Registrar and Mr Tobi Orina, the Bursar, on behalf of institution’s management, expressed appreciation to the state government for the gesture.

They promised that the university community would ensure that the two children receive the desired attention.

The late Ajiboye was survived by three children and a wife, Mrs Helen Ajiboye, a petty trader. (NAN)

