Ondo Govt. launches website to project gender activities

Ondo Government has launched an official website to promote and propagate

gender related activities of the state to the world.

The Special Adviser to the governor on Gender, Mrs Olamide Falana, unveiled the website before stakeholders

and Gender Desk Officers across the 18 local government areas of the state in Akure on Tuesday

Falana said that the primary objective of the website — https://www.ondogenderoffice.org is to facilitate the reporting of gender activities, projects and giant strides in the state and showcasing them to the world.

She said the website is an interactive platform to showcase what the gender office had been doing when it comes to gender

issues in the state.

She added that the website is also to showcase gender mainstreaming activities across all sectors and bureaucracy in the state.

The special adviser said “the website will allow us have feedback from the public and showcase to the world what we are doing globally.

“We have to ensure that whatever we do locally, it is seen in the global space – that the world gets to know the achievements of the current administration led by Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu, when it comes to gender issues.

“The website will continue to grow in activities; we will continue to update it regularly on what we do as a state and as an arm of government. It will continue to be a platform where people can learn about what we are doing.

“I hope it becomes a platform where people can see the need for them to invest more, bring more foreign investment to

Ondo, support what we are doing in the state and make it impactful.”

Falana urged the stakeholders to continue to raise their voices and do more toward the prevention of human trafficking, and in particular, social expectations of young girls.

“The gender desk officers and coordinators across the 18 local government areas of the state should be committed and work toward ensuring that they sensitised the people at home about the need for them to avoid becoming victims of human trafficking.

In her goodwill message, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Akeredolu on Gender and Documentation, Mrs Temitope Daniyan, commended the initiative.

Daniyan urged stakeholders to have a convincing message before going for sensitisation in churches and schools, as it would help to captivate the minds of parents and target audiences.

Mrs Folake Esan, the President, Coalition of Women-led NGOs in Ondo State, described the website as a welcome development, as it would add a lot of value to gender issues in the state.

The acting Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs, Mr Tope Lebile, commended Falana for launching the website, saying that she has taken the state to the global space. By Segun Giwa(NAN)

