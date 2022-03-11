Ondo govt executing 40 road projects in Akure — Commissioner

By Oluwafemi Ojo

The Ondo State Commissioner for Infrastructure, Lands and Housing, Mr Raimi Aminu, says the state government is executing over 40 roads projects in Akure metropolis.

Aminu, who revealed this on Thursday after a tour of some road projects in Akure, said it was aimed at ensuring rapid urban development.

The commissioner reiterated Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s commitment to make roads more accessible to the people of the state.

Aminu, who expressed satisfaction at the level and quality of work done at the various project sites, appealed to the contractors handling them to put in more efforts to ensure timely completion.

The commissioner explained that all the road projects, including the already completed ones, were geared towards reducing the suffering of the poeple of the affected areas and improving their socioeconomic well-being.

He noted that most of the roads were hitherto impassable due to their deplorable state, making farmers to lose a large percentage of their farm produce.

Aminu, while inspecting the 2.4km Oke Odu/Ipinsa Road and 1.7km Ero Road, assured the people of the communities that the projects would be completed as scheduled.

“The projects in Ifedore Local Government that fall under this contract is about 9.25 km, which includes the 1.7 km Akure/Ilesha Road to Ero town and the 5.15km Isarun to Ilara Mokin to Elizade University,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the projects visited have reached advanced stages with the hydraulic structures and the major culvert being put in place.

The Akapinsa of Ipinsa, Oba Omoniyi Olufunmilayo, commended the state government for constructing various road projects in his domain.

He said that the projects would, no doubt, bring more developments to the community when completed.

“I am excited with the construction of this road because we have been suffering for the past years. Infact, I cannot thank our governor enough for what he has done for us.

“This is the only alternate road to Akure. So, all of us in my community are very happy.

“This road was nothing to write home about before our governor intervened to construct it for us. When it is completed, l will be spending less than five minutes to get to Akure,” the traditional ruler said.(NAN)

