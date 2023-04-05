Ondo govt. distributes relief materials to rainstorm victims in Akure

By Segun Giwa

The Ondo State Government, on Wednesday, distributed relief materials to victims of a recent rainstorm that wreaked havoc in Akure and its environs.

Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the Acting Governor of Ondo State, who presented the relief items to the affected residents, said it was to provide succour following the losses suffered.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that items donated included roofing sheets, nails, and bags of cement.

Aiyedatiwa said the gesture was part of the present administration’s demonstration of commitment to the well being of the people.

He urged the people to join hands with the government by keeping a clean environment and shun dumping of waste in waterways.

Aiyedatiwa also advised the people to plant trees around their houses that would serve as windbreakers, as well as to provide fresh air.

“You will agree with me that this administration since inception has delivered massive dividends to the people through the execution of life-impacting projects across the state.

“While our administration will do all in her capacity to give succour to people affected by all kinds of disasters across Ondo State, whose lives and livelihood may have been altered.

“It is expected that our people at the grassroots level would join us in advocating for a disaster-free environment by cultivating the culture of planting trees.

“This will serve as windbreakers in our communities and to also continue to discourage the indiscriminate felling of trees and the blocking of water channels and drainages,” he said.

Aiyedatiwa, who expressed happiness that no life was lost in the incident, said “if there is life, there is hope.”

The acting governor said that disasters do not just occur in a vacuum, but were often as a result of human action or inaction.

“Let us, therefore join hands and work together in this onerous task of enhancing our communal resilience and protecting our valued environmental assets.

“This demands concerted efforts on Disaster Risk Reduction and enhanced collaboration between emergency responders in the community, local and state levels.

Earlier, Mr Femi Obideyi, Secretary of State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) had commended the state governor for the prompt intervention, which he said was the fastest in the history of disaster intervention in the state.

NAN reports that the rainstorm, which affected some communities in Akure, happened between March 26 and 29.

According to Obideyi, over 300 houses were affected by the incident and the governor promised to respond quickly, which he did.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Rachael Faluyi, appreciated the government’s quick intervention to the plight of the people.

Another beneficiary, Mrs Kadijat Jamiu said she never expected such quick intervention and it would go a long way to ensure the rehabilitation of affected buildings. (NAN)