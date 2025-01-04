Ondo Govt confirms death of SSG, Oluwatuyi

The Ondo State Government has confirmed the death of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr Tayo Oluwatuyi.

By Segun Giwa

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen by Chief ‘Wale Akinlosotu, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation in Ondo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deceased was involved in a car accident on Dec. 15, 2024, on the Ile-Ife/ Ibadan and was subsequently hospitalised.

He reportedly died at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital in Ile-Ife earlier on Saturday.

”It is with profound sadness that the Government of Ondo State announces the passing of Hon. Temitayo Oluwatuyi, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), on Jan. 4.

“Oluwatuyi was a dedicated public servant whose unwavering commitment to administrative coordination, policy advisory, and implementation had a significant impact on Ondo State.

“He served with distinction and played a crucial role in the state government, working closely with the Governor and other top officials of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

“Having served government in various capacities, including as Chairman of Akure South local government, Commissioner and twice as SSG, Oluwatuyi will forever be remembered for his invaluable contributions to the development of Ondo State,” the statement read in part.

Akinlosotu also extended the state government’s condolence to the Oluwatuyi family of Akure, friends, and associates.

He said that further details regarding burial arrangements would be shared as they become available. (NAN)