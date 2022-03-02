Ondo Govt. cautions students against taking energy drinks, hard drugs

Alaba-Olusola Oke

The Ondo State Committee on Drug Control on Wednesday cautioned students against consuming energy drinks and other illicit substances.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee, which was on sensitisation visit to Aquinas College, Akure, said such substances were capable of damaging the brain and other vital parts of the body.A member of the committee, Mr Olafusi Omotiba, who addressed the 3, 500 students of the college, said that enhancers could harm growing brains and hinder its optimal performance.

Omotiba added that drug abuse have negative effects on students’ academic career, asking them to avoid any gathering that could lure them into drug abuse.He added that the increase in the crime rate in the society was largely due to high level of drug abuse among the youths.Omotabi, who is also a pharmacist with the state Ministry of Health, explained that drug abuse would alter the lives of the students negatively, as such it was better for them to avoid the act completely.According to him, the students should report to the school management anyone luring and pressurising them into taking drugs.Also, Mrs Yetunde Jeyifous, Assistant Commander of Narcotics, Drug Demand Reduction Unit, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Ondo State Command, said drug abuse also lead to untimely death.Jeyifous therefore advised the students to set standard for themselves, so as to maintain healthy lifestyle and determine who to relate with.Mr Michael Afolabi, the school Principal, described the sensitisation as life impacting, saying it would help the students to chart a better life for themselves.The principal also spoke on the negative effects of taking illicit drugs and urged the students to stay away from anything that would dent their future

.He pledged to inaugurate a Drug-Free Club in the school to spearhead the campaign against drug abuse among the students.Master Moses Adejuyigbe, the school Senior Prefect, appreciated the committee for the sensitisation campaign, saying it would help the students to keep away from illicit drugs.Adejuyigbe promised to continue to champion the campaign against drug abuse in the school.NAN reports that the programme was sponsored by the state Ministry of Health.( NAN)

