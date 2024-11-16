Ondo governorship election: INEC replaces  LP candidate

In Less than 24 hours to Ondo governorship election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has replaced Olusola Ebiseni with Olorunfemi Festus

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

In Less than 24 hours to Ondo governorship election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has replaced Olusola Ebiseni with Olorunfemi Festus as the Labour Party (LP) candidate.

The commission in an update on its X social media platform, on Friday, said the replacement of Ebiseni with Festus was in obedience to a judgment of the Court of Appeal.

The appellate court ordered INEC to restore the name of Festus as LP candidate in the Saturday election.

The Commission said it was served with the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgment of the Court of Appeal, on Thursday Nov. 14, which set aside the judgment of the Federal High Court (FHC), Abuja Division.

“The FHC, in suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/1105/2024 had on Sept. 27 ordered the Commission to accept Ebiseni as the candidate of the LP for the 2024 Ondo State Governorship election.

“However, in the appeal with reference number CA/ABJ/CV/1172/2024 filed by the LP, the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division struck out the judgment of the FHC for lack of jurisdiction.

“In obedience to the court order, the commission has restored Festus, whose name was first published as the LP candidate for the 2024 Ondo Governorship election and uploaded same to our website for public information,” INEC posted.(NAN)