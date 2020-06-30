Ondo governor tests positive for COVID-19, self isolates

Share the news













Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has tested positive for COVID-19.

Akeredolu made the disclosure on Tuesday on his verified twitter account, @RotimiAkeredolu.

The governor, who said he had malaria a few days ago, explained that he was treated and ” got over it.”

“And as at the time we had our party NEC, my colleagues called on me and spoke with one of them who felt that malaria should not be treated lightly, I should go ahead and have a test for COVID -19.

“The result came out today, June 30, 2020 and I tested positive but asymptomatic.

“But my trust in God to get through this is unshakable. So, my people, if you have malaria, get tested,” Akeredolu said.

He explained that he was neither feeling sick nor feeling hot in anyway, “but my doctors have advised that I should take the normal treatment and self isolate.”

“I believe that supervised home management will be ideal for me now.

“So, for now, I will be isolated. Let me assure our people that as you can see me, there are many of us that don’t have the symptoms, it is there and you cannot see it.

“This time, we will conduct another test and we will know the result. Let me assure our people that the work is going on,” he said.

He pleaded with his political associates to “continue with the project because we are sure to win.”

Ondo State currently had recorded 276 cases of COVID-19.

NAN also reports that while 89 patients had recovered, 19 deaths had also been recorded. (NAN)

