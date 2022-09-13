Ondo gets FG’s approval for establishment of Diaspora office

By Maureen Okon

The Ondo State Government has obtained a Federal Government (FG) approval for the establishment of the office of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) in Akure, the state capital.

This is contained in a statement on Tuesday by Kemi Adedeji-Adeyemi, the Head of Press and Media Unit of the state’s Ministry of Regional Integration and Diaspora Relations.

Adedeji-Adeyemi said that the plan to establish the office of the diaspora commission in Akure was an effort by the state government to establish a strong relationship with Ondo indigenes in diaspora.

The office which is to be located on the premises of the state’s Ministry of Regional and Diaspora Relations, will be the first of its kind in the South West zone of the country.

The state’s Commissioner for Ministry of Regional Integration and Diaspora Relations, Prince Adeboboye Ologbese said the agreement was reached following fruitful deliberations with the Chairman of NiDCOM, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa in Abuja recently.

He said the establishment of the annex office would pave way for the state indigenes in diaspora to contribute their quota for the economic and social development of the state.

He added that the planned establishment of the diaspora office is in tandem with the redemption agenda of the Gov. Arakunrin Akeredolu administration.

In addition to the above, Prince Ologbese also noted that the development which was highly commendable, would help to consolidate the good relations between the Ministry and the Commission.

He further disclosed that he was optimistic that the office could be designated as the South West Regional Diaspora Office, where NiDCOM management can comfortably hold South West meetings, and even National meetings and programmes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that many Nigerians living abroad are investing funds the country’s agriculture, real estate, health, education, and ICT sectors, among others.

It is expected that by the end of 2022, official remittances from Nigerians in the diaspora would have increased from the current 22 billion dollars to about 25 billion dollars.

This will be possible wth the active involvement of 33 Diaspora Focal Point Officers with Abia setting up the Abia Diaspora Agency.

Edo and Enugu states are almost set with their own agencies just as Ondo and Anambra states have commissioners. (NAN)

