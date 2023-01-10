Ondo finance commissioner lauds media support for Akeredolu

By Segun Giwa

Ondo State Commissioner for Finance, Mr Wale Akinterinwa, has commended journalists and media organisations in the state for their support for the administration of Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Akinterinwa said this on Tuesday in Akure when the executive members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Ondo Council led by the Chairman, Prince Leke Adegbite, paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

He thanked the council for acknowledging the work of the present government, saying “because it is not easy for journalists to openly acknowledge good work of someone; but seeing is believing”.

According to him, government has done a lot in the areas of infrastructure and security across the state, with Amotekun becoming the major legacy in the state.

“Gov. Akeredolu has allowed us to display a little bit of our professionalism based on the assignment given to us.

“I will say that I am glad and happy to be serving under him because he has allowed me to continue to express myself with his guidance and advice.

“He has appointed and allowed me to work and he has shared his visions with us all in such a manner that we have to key into the vision and that has helped some of us.

“So whatever contributions we have made in this ministry of finance, it is because we have a boss who has given us free hand to work.

“You must also find a balance in funding the needs of populace and the projects of the government which will impact on everyone across the state.

“I want to appreciate what you (the media) have done for this government, the peace and the positive media review we get, it is what you put out there,” he said.

Akinterinwa promised to support whatever would enhance the practice of Journalism in Ondo State, especially as it concerns the need of Ondo NUJ.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Jide Ekpobomini, who described Journalism as a noble profession, urged practitioners to sustain their unflinching support for the present administration in the state.

Earlier, Adegbite said the purpose of the visit was to let the ministry know that journalists in the state would continue to be fair to all stakeholders in their various reports.

Adegbite applauded roles played by the commissioner in the present administration’s timely payment of gratuities of Owena Press (The Hope Newspaper) retired staff.

“We are also here to acknowledge mr governor for what he has been doing for media practitioners and houses in the state, and you can always count on our support.

“Ondo State Government has been enjoying positive reportage since the beginning of this present administration.

“We should also commend the giant strides of the governor.

“Akeredolu has provided adequate security for the lives and property through the state security network agency, ‘Amotekun’ alongside with others security agencies and provision of infrastructure for the masses.

“We want to assure you that the support we have been giving this government will continue, because the governor as our grand patron is also showing our colleagues love in some ways,” he said.(NAN)