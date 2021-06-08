The Ondo State Football Association has urged coaches in the state to invest in training and retraining themselves to be abreast of the latest knowledge of the game of football.

Ajayi stated this at a training programme for coaches organised by Mandot Soccer Stars Football Club, Akure and Lagos-based Ude Sports Management Limited on Tuesday in Akure.

He said the Football Association did not have the money to train coaches and would urge them to embark on self-development.

“I will urge you all to embark on self-development so that you can be reckoned with.

“Let us develop ourselves, if we fail to acquire more knowledge personally nobody will do it for us.

“I thank Mandot and their partner for the opportunity they gave us, which we grabbed without thinking twice,” he said.

Ajayi said he would discuss with the management of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on the possibility of replicating the training nationwide.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the experts took the coaches through the rudiments of the game, which is physical, technical, tactical and psychological.

The Chairman of Mandot FC, Dotun Owanikin, said his passion for football development was the reason the programme was brought to Ondo State.

Owanikin, a former Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development in the state, urged the coaches to be humble and tap from the experience of others.

“It will be economically wise to organise the programme in Lagos, without minding the extra cost, but we brought it here for our people to benefit.

Former Enyimba Captain and Mandot Technical Director, Uche Dominic, commended the participants for their composure and urged them to be creative in their jobs.

One of the participants, Coach Kayode Julius, who lauded the organisers, said the training was an eye-opener on how coaches could develop grassroots football.

Also speaking, a female coach, Temitayo Onilude, said she was better equipped for the job after attending the training. (NAN)

