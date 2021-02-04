Ondo FA election: We’ll be fair to all candidates – Electoral Committee

The Electoral Committee of Ondo State Football Association has promised a level- playing field for all the intending contestants, ahead of the March 25 election to fill vacant positions in the association.

Chairman of the committee, Mr Steve Alabi, gave the promise on Thursday in Akure at a press conference where guidelines for the election were reeled out.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigeria Football Federation had cancelled the election that brought in the former Chairman, Dele Ajayi, in 2019.

NAN also reports that aside Alabi, other members of the committee are: Ola Ilesanmi and Wahab Bankole, while Ibukun Adetoyin is to serve as Secretary.

Alabi, who said the committee would follow the 2014 statutes of NFF, pointed out that it had reduced the nomination form from N150,000 to N50,000 for the office of the Chairman to allow more qualified people to participate in the electoral process.

He said that nomination forms could be obtained at the office of the secretary to the committee at the Ondo State Sports Complex between Feb. 8 and Feb. 12.

“We were inaugurated by the NFF to bring an end to the crisis that has been rocking the FA in the state in the last two years. This is the right step to put the association back on track,” he said.

Alabi called on contestants not to engage in any form of campaign of calumny, character assassination and blackmail.

He also said that security that would be provided for the exercise, stressing that the process would be neutral.

“Our committee doesn’t have any preferred candidate,” Alabi maintained. (NAN)