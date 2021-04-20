Ondo election tribunal dismisses PDP’s petition against Gov Akeredolu

The Ondo State Election petitions tribunal on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by the PDP against the re-election Gov. Akeredolu for a second term in office.

The petition was filed by Eyitayo Jegede the PDP against Gov.  Akeredolu the All Progressive Congress ().

Jegede challenged the victory the ruling and its in the Oct 10, 2020 governorship election which saw the return of Akeredolu for second term in office.

The Umar Abubakar-led three-member panel struck out the petition for lacking jurisdiction in the matter.

“Issues raised therein in this petition are settled issue of internal affairs and management of a political party on which this tribunal has no jurisdiction,” Abubakar held.

Abubakar, who delivered the judgment via zoom, therefore upheld the reelection of Akeredolu as governor of Ondo State in Oct. 10, 2020 governorship election.(NAN)

