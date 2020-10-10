Ondo Election: Supervising REC commends voters for peaceful conduct

Dr Emeka Ononamadu, Resident Electoral Officer (REC), who is supervising Owo, Ose and Akoko South West of Ondo State, has commended voters in the state for their peaceful conduct in the Governorship election.

Speaking with newsmen at Ijebu II Unit 006 Ward 5, Onoamadu said:”we commend the splendid conduct of the electorate as well as security agencies,”.

Ononamadu said that the turn-out of voters was also impressive, describing it as a background for a successful election.

“We have not recorded any negative reports so far. All other things are going on so well. We hope that it continues into the final moments,” he said.