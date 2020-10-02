Ondo Election: NYSC DG urges corps members to build on Edo performance

Share the news













The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, has urged corps members in Ondo State to build on the performance of their counterparts in Edo, as part of the process for free and fair election.

Ibrahim said this on Friday in Akure, while addressing corps members ahead of the Oct. 10 governorship election in the state.

He said that it was important for corps members to always maintain the neutrality that they were known for, and not run foul of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) law.

The director general cautioned them not to compromise the integrity of the scheme, and not post results of the election on social media.

He urged the corps members to always be security conscious of their environment.

Ibrahim, who later visited the Palace of Deji of Akure, said that his coming was imperative because monarchs were in the best position to speak to their subjects on peaceful conduct of the election.

He assured the monarch of adequate support of the directorate and that of corps members posted to the state.

”The traditional institutions are also stakeholders in the electoral process; I want to appeal to the traditional institutions to talk to their subjects to be peaceful before, during and after the election and at the same time protect corps members.

“I assure you of the support from the NYSC. Our corps members are digital, always tell them what you want.

“I want to urge you to tap into the resources of corps members around you,” he said.

The Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, said that the election would be peaceful, free and fair.

The monarch pleaded with the corps members to be neutral.

“Whoever emerges is our governor, corps members have been doing well so far,” he said. (NAN)

