Ondo Election: Kalu drums support for Akeredolu 

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu has described the achievements of Governor of Ondo State, Chief Rotimi Akeredolu as remarkable and historic.

Speaking ahead of the October 10 gubernatorial election in Ondo State, Kalu stressed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) flag bearer will come out victorious in the poll in view of the giant strides of the Akeredolu led state government in all sectors of the economy in Ondo state.

Describing Akeredolu as a grassroots mobiliser, astute professional and consummate politician, Kalu called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the media, security agencies, civil society organisations and other stakeholders to ensure a credible election.

He said, “ahead of the governorship election in Ondo State slated for October 10, 2020, I urge the good people of Ondo State to come out en-masse on election day to cast their votes for their performing Governor, Chief Rotimi Akeredolu.

“The achievements of Akeredolu is visible in all sectors: health, education, agriculture, youth and women empowerment, social justice and security.

“The people of Ondo State will no doubt re-validate the mandate of the Governor, owing the developmental strides of the Akeredolu led government.

“Ondo State has been transformed in all ramifications by Akeredolu.

“There is no part of Ondo State that has not witnessed robust development under the current administration.

“The APC as a party , will not derail from its ideals anchored on probity, transparency and accountability and ultimately good governance.

“The will of the people of Ondo state shall prevail on Saturday as they re-elect their performing Governor.

Kalu, who is the Gbobaniyi of Akure, expressed appreciation to the people of Ondo State for sustaining their support for Akeredolu, adding that the Governor if re-elected, will continue his good works for the sake of growth and development of Ondo State.

The former governor urged Ndigbo in Ondo state to support the APC candidate, stressing that Akeredolu has made life meaningful for the people of Ondo state regardless of tribe, religious and political differences.