Ondo Election: INEC trains Presiding Officers, Assistants

The Training of Presiding Officers (POs) and Assistant Presiding Officers on Polling and Counting Procedures in Preparation for Ondo Governorship Elections commenced Monday September 28, 2020.

The Ondo State Governorship Election is scheduled to hold on 10th October, 2020.

The 3-day training is organized by the Electoral Institute with the objective that at the end of the training, participants should demonstrate the ability to conduct Polling and Counting Procedures and effectively perform the electoral functions of PO/APO in line with the First Supplementary Guidelines and Regulations to Elections and the INEC Policy on Conducting Elections in the Context of COVID-19 pandemic.

The training is being conducted in all the 18 Local Government Areas of Ondo State.

Participants at the training are mainly Corp Members serving in the State. Others include ex-Corp Members and final year students of federal tertiary Institutions.

The Training will focus on Polling Date and Time, Code of Conduct of Electoral Officials, Electoral Materials, Sorting, Counting and Announcement of Results. Filling of form EC8A, the Use of the Smart Card Reader and Uploading the Result to Portal using the Z-pad would also be discussed.

The Director General of the Electoral Institute who is on a monitoring exercise of the training in all 18 LGAs accompanied by the Director, Research and Documentation Dr. Ibrahim Sani urged participants to pay due attention in the course of the training and to ask questions where necessary, while stressing the need for compulsory wearing of face mask at all Polling Units and other Protocols of the COVID-19 Pandemic as contained in the Voter Code of Conduct for the election, the DG further advised participants to be above board while on Election duty as POs/APOs so as to ensure free, fair and credible Election on the 10th of October, 2020.

