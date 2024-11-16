Ondo election: If you lose today, you can win tomorrow — Elegbeleye admonishes candidates 

Chief Gbenga Elegbeleye, a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo state, has admonished candidates jostling for the governorship position in the state not to see the election

By Muftau Ogunyemi



Chief Gbenga Elegbeleye, a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo state, has admonished candidates jostling for the governorship position in the state not to see the election as “do or die”.

Elegbeleye gave the advice in an interview with newsmen shortly after casting his vote at Unit 10, Edo Ward, Ishakunmi, Ikare-Akoko, during the governorship election on Saturday.

Elegbeleye, a former House of Representative member, applauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies for their professional conduct during the election in the state.

“I am happy to see crowd everywhere, and for them to come out to cast their votes is very impressive.

“And I know that they will be satisfied with the results, as it will not fall below their expectations.

“Again, my advice to the people in this election is that they should emulate what people at the grassroots are doing.

“Here, there is no rancour, no fight.

“Moreover, when the result is out, my advice for the winner is to be magnanimous in victory and the losers should know that if they lose today, they can win tomorrow.

“Election is not a do or die affair,” Elegbeleye said.(NAN)