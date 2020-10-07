Ondo election: IGP warns politicians against violence

The Inspector General of Police (I-G), Mr Mohammed Adamu, has warned politicians against actions and utterances that would compromise free, fair and credible governorship election in Ondo State, slated for Oct. 10.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Mr Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

The I-G warned that the full weight of the law would be meted out to anyone, no matter their status in the society, who engages in any electoral fraud.

Adamu therefore cautioned against political violence, vote buying, ballot box snatching, hate speeches and other unwholesome practices, saying these could undermine the peace and stability of the electoral process.

The police boss called officers and other law-enforcement agents deployed for the election to act in accordance with the Electoral Act and other extant laws guiding their overall conduct before, during and after the elections.

He said police officers and other law-enforcement agencies found acting contrary to their oaths of office or in aid of clear electoral malpractices would be strictly and personally held liable with dire legal consequences.

The I-G said adequate security measures had been emplaced to ensure safety of the electorates throughout the period of the gubernatorial election and beyond.

He said adequate deployments has been in terms of manpower, marine and aerial surveillance and other assets of the force to ensure effective security coverage during the polls.

Adamu, therefore, enjoined eligible voters to come out en mass to freely and peacefully exercise their franchise in line with their civic obligation, without fear of intimidation. (NAN)