Ondo Election: I don’t harbour any fears of APC losing — Okechukwu

A member of All Progressives Congress (APC), National Committee on Ondo Governorship Election, Mr Osita Okechukwu, has dismissed fears that the APC may lose the Oct.10 election in the state.

Okechukwu, who spoke to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday, said that he was optimistic that Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu would win the polls.

“I don’t harbour any fears of APC losing Ondo election; for Akeredolu and governor-elect of Edo, Godwin Obaseki, share a lot in common. One harbours no fears,” he said.

He listed those qualities in the duo to include: “One, they devoted much more resources in the past four years to physical infrastructural development than stomach infrastructure.

“This is why some elites are antagonistic to both.

“Secondly, both diligently reconciled with their fellow gubernatorial aspirants within their parties thus going into the election with the spirit of internal democracy advantage.

“Thirdly, they both defeated same candidates in 2016 and one does not see the danger naysayers are hyping.

“Fourthly, don’t forget that they are products of our great party, APC.”

Okechukwu, however, said that President Muhammadu Buhari had vowed to uphold the best tenets of free and fair election as the bedrock of democracy, making the use of the proverbial federal might a mirage.

“This is a good omen for Nigerian democracy.

“Yes the President’s position of non-interference and creation of level playing field is a good omen to our fledgling democracy.

“It is also in no manner particular hindrance to Akeredolu’s chances of winning the election,” he said.(NAN)

