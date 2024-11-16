Ondo election: Commit to peace, Electoral Hub urges candidates, stakeholders

The Electoral Hub, a Centre promoting electoral knowledge, accountability and integrity, has urged political stakeholders, party candidates and the electorate to commit to a peaceful process

The Electoral Hub, a Centre promoting electoral knowledge, accountability and integrity, has urged political stakeholders, party candidates and the electorate to commit to a peaceful process as the Ondo election progresses.

Princess Hamman-Obels, Director |IRIAD-The Electoral Hub, made the call in a Pre-election statement issued in Abuja in respect of the Ondo Governorship election on Saturday.

Hamman-Obels said that the call was imperative to guarantee a process that would promote electoral integrity and democracy.

“We call on all stakeholders and good people of Ondo State to protect and safeguard the integrity of the election.

“Let us learn from past experiences and work towards an outcome that truly represents the will of the people.

“This election represents a critical juncture in our democratic journey, and it is essential to reflect on the recent Edo State election while setting clear expectations for the outcome of the Ondo election.”

Hamman-Obels said that The Electoral Hub was concerned over the recent harassments of the Ondo Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mrs Oluwatoyin Babalola.

She said that there were allegations questioning her impartiality due to her supposed ties to Ondo even though the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) firmly stated that she is not from Ondo.

Hamman-Obels said that INEC stated unequivocally that it was against its policy to deploy RECs to their states of origin.

“We therefore, urge all stakeholders to refrain from making unsubstantiated allegations that could undermine public confidence in the electoral process.

“Instead, any legitimate concerns should be addressed through appropriate legal and administrative channels. The focus must remain on issue-based discussions rather than personal attacks on election officials.

“As one of the accredited observers for the election, The Electoral Hub is monitoring the electoral process and will observe the pre-election, election-day, and post-election activities with a focus on electoral accountability framework.”

According to her, elections are multifaceted, complex, and encompassing both socio-political and administrative dimensions.

She therefore said that while the electoral management body (EMB) plays a crucial role, the responsibility for ensuring the credibility and integrity of elections extends to various key stakeholders and institutions of the electoral process and governance.

Hamman-Obels said that The Electoral Hub believed that upholding electoral integrity, ensuring security, adherence to electoral law, post-election accountability, free and fair election, will of the voters among others were crucial for ensuring successful and quality election.

She said that elections are an opportunity for citizens to choose their leaders, adding that the electorates are required to make informed decision based on what candidates campaigned in their manifesto.

Hamman-Obels therefore, urged all stakeholders, political parties, candidates, civil society organisations, and voters to collectively commit to a process that promotes electoral integrity and accountability.

“By learning from past elections, we can work towards an outcome that truly represents the will of the people of Ondo,”she said.(NAN)