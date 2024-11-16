Ondo election: Be patriotic, group urges INEC, security agencies, voters

A political group, Allied Conservative Congress (ACC), has urged players in the Saturday governorship election in Ondo State to be patriotic and do the right thing in the discharge of their electoral duties.



By Emmanuel Oloniruha

ACC’s National Secretary, Lawal Mohammed, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

Mohammed said that if all the stakeholders were determined and did the right thing, the election would be peaceful and credible.

“My message to all the players in the election is to do the right thing and be patriotic.

“Everybody knows what the right thing is; be it the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), political parties, security agencies and the electorate, everybody must do the right thing,” he said.

Mohammed called on the people of the state to come out en masse for the election and elect a leader they believed could address the challenges confronting the state.

“Democracy is a process; it takes a bite of time. As we go through this process we make mistakes and one of the mistakes we do is that we elect the wrong people.

“Some of these people deceive us that they can do it, but once we elect them, we realise that they cannot do it or they don’t even have the interest of Nigeria at heart.

“So my message again is: do the right thing and be patriotic; elect the leader that you believe will serve you right, represent you and wipe away your tears,” he said. (NAN)