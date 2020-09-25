Ondo Election: Ajayi promises prompt payment of pensions, gratuity if elected

The Deputy Governor of Ondo State and the candidate of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Mr Agboola Ajayi, has promised prompt payment of pensions and gratuity, if elected as the governor of the state.

Ajayi disclosed this on Friday in Ikare-Akoko when some senior citizens and pensioners met him during his campaign tour, assuring them that he would not be part of the system where the elderly would be neglected.

The deputy governor, who lamented the pitiable situation of those who had served the state in their prime, said he would provide old people’s home in each of the local governments, if given opportunity to rule the state.

These homes, he said, would take care of the aged in the state and make sure their old age was enjoyable.