Ondo election: Accreditation, voting end in Kiribo

Accreditation and voting at Idumado Unit 4 Ward 2, Kiribo in Ese-Odo LGA of Ondo State ended at 2:35 p.m

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that all the voters on queue

By Ayodeji Alabi

Accreditation and voting at Idumado Unit 4 Ward 2, Kiribo in Ese-Odo LGA of Ondo State ended at 2:35 p.m

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that all the voters on queue were attended to while the election was peaceful, free and fair.

NAN also reports that sorting and counting of votes commenced almost immediately while agents for the political parties vigilantly watching the process.

Speaking with NAN, Mr Samson Ajayi, the agent of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the polling unit, said that the election was peaceful, but the BVAS machine was initially slow.

He explained that the BVAS machine later performed optimally, which improved the pace of voting.

Also, Mrs Ebun Akinleye, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Agent said that the voting was peaceful, and expressed very high optimism that her party would sweep the votes in the unit and across the state.

Similarly, Mr Sijuade Bicket, the Accord Party agent said that the election was peaceful, but slow due to challenges with BVAS.

“It was around 12 noon that the machine started performing optimally and the voting pace increased,” he said. (NAN)