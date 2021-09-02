Ondo doctors suspend strike after Assembly’s intervention

 Members of Ondo state chapter of Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) and its affiliates have suspended their industrial dispute with state government after a protracted intervention by lawmakers and other stakeholders.

At a parley with lawmakers at Ondo State House of Assembly on Wednesday, in Akure, medical practitioners called on state government to honour the terms of the reached with them, especially payment of their outstanding salaries, in line with their colleagues in civil service.

NMA State Chairman, Dr. Stella Adegbehingbe thanked lawmakers and other stakeholders for their intervention, but called for prompt payment of their outstanding salaries, to act as stimulant to members who have been out of work for sometime.

Adegbehingbe urged government not to intimidate any for participating in strike, through any form of victimisation.

Other affiliate members who spoke at parley urged government to look into payment of stipulated welfare packages to the doctors as a way of curbing the massive drift of professional medical personnel.

Speaking earlier, Chairman, House on Health, Dr Abiodun Faleye, and other lawmakers, pledged to reach out to necessary stakeholders with a view to ironing out grey areas and stemming incessant industrial disputes in state’s health sector.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that meeting had in attendance Permanent Secretary, Ondo State Hospitals Management Board, Dr Olaniran Ikuemola, representative of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr Uche Odionyema, and other affiliate officers of the body of  medical practitioners in the State. (NAN) 

