Ondo Deputy Governor promises Sunshine Queens N50,000 cash per goal

April 19, 2021 Favour Lashem



Ondo State Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on Monday in Ijebu-Ode promised a cash reward of N50,000 per goal scored to players of Sunshine Queens Women Football Club of Akure.

Aiyedatiwa made promise while speaking with team ahead of their with Bayelsa Queens of Yenagoa 2020/2021 Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Premiership Super Six.

”I am assuring you girls that government of Ondo State behind you. Just go out there and your all. For every goal you score, you get N50,000,” he said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that team are Super Six contending for one of the two available tickets to the CAF Women’s Champions League.

The deputy governor, who also of the Committee put in place to reposition the Ondo State Football Agency (ODSFA), assured the girls of government’s commitment to their welfare.

NAN reports that ODSFA the supervising both the Sunshine Queens and their male counterparts, the Sunshine Stars of Akure who play in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Responding, Head Coach of the team, Wemimo Mathew, assured the deputy governor that the Sunshine Queens players were in high spirits in readiness for the competition.

“They will their best to ensure the state’s team participate in the inaugural CAF Women’s Champions League,” the coach said.

NAN reports that the Super Six is a competition for the top six teams of the 2020/2021 NWFL Premiership after the league was terminated abruptly.

The competition was to determine the two teams which would represent the country the inaugural CAF Women’s Champions League.

Sunshine Queens began their campaign against the Bayelsa Queens at the main bowl of the Dipo Dina Stadium in Ijebu Ode.(NAN)

