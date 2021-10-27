Ondo Dep. Gov. urges leaders to intensify advocacy against indiscipline, vices

The Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has urged Nigerian leaders to intensify their advocacy that will put an end to societal indiscipline and vices.

Aiyedatiwa gave the advice on Wednesday in Akure during a courtesy visit on him by the Scripture Union (SU) Nigeria.

He thanked the union for helping in the inculcation of the right mentality of love, peace and fellowship in the younger generations.

Ayedatiwa, who implored leaders to keep praying for the nation, said the state government would continue to provide an enabling environment for all.

He also congratulated the winner of an essay competition organised by the union, Miss Loveth Oluwatosin, a student of St. Louis Grammar School, Akure, for making the state proud.

Earlier, Mr Philip Odelana, SU Director-General, noted that the mission was to help a number of young people discover their potential.

He explained that the union was planning to provide materials to youths which would allow them to develop in person and in faith.

“We are just interested in the development of young people to empower them for the future of Nigeria.

“We are not a church and we don’t hope to become one soon. We are from different denominations,” he said. (NAN)

