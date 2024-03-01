Ondo: CSOs raise concerns over political thuggery

The Network of Civil Society Organisations in Nigeria, on Friday expressed concern over incidents of political thuggery in Ondo ahead of the off-circle governorship election.

The National Coordinator of the Network, Mr Victor Kalu, raised the alarm during a news conference organised to address some issues in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Ondo State governorship election is scheduled for Nov. 16.

Kalu said that the incidents of political conflicts started after the sudden and very painful death of Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

“A new political era in the state opened after the death of Akeredolu following the constitutional takeover of power by his deputy, Lucky Ayedatiwa, as the new governor of the state.

“As various political parties in the state brace up to elect their governorship candidate for the forthcoming election, it is expected that the political situation will be tense.

“This is especially, within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), where the power of incumbency insisting on a preferred candidate and successor is playing out.

“Based on our findings, we wish to state very categorically that the once peaceful political environment and the height of political tolerance across party line has declined,” he said.

According to Kalu, the state is now being overtaken by political thugs and garage boys.

“The recent introduction of violent and intimidating looking thugs within and around the state sectariats and in some local government party secretariat is worrisome.

“The safety of the entire state is in doubt. We are worried about the governor’s cold attitude.

“We therefore call on the various security agents to thoroughly investigate and bring to book person or group of persons in charge of recruiting, training and deployment of thugs.

“The development needs to be closely monitored and addressed.

“All aspirants, especially those in the ruling party, APC, including the governor, should put the interest of the people first, above personal and selfish political interest of governing the state by all means,” he said. (NAN)

By Angela Atabo