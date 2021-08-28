Ondo COVID-19 committee sensitises public amid low compliance with protocols

The Ondo state inter-Ministerial Committee on COVID-19, on Friday, in Akure sensitised members of public on the need to continue to observe COVID-19 protocols.



Prof. Adesegun Fatusi, the Chairman of the Committee and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Medical Sciences(UNIMED), Ondo, said it was worrisome that the public had relaxed in adhering to the COVID-19 protocols.



Fatusi said that the overall assessment by the committee showed that the compliance level to COVID-19 precautionary measures by residents was unsatisfactory.



He noted that the pandemic was still around, even in a more deadly form called the “Delta Variant”.



The committee chairman said that the sensitisation tour was designed to help people and the various organisations see the importance of complying with the precautionary measures on the pandemic.



Fatusi stated that there was also the need to continue educating the public and highlight the importance of collaboration in curbing the pandemic.



He urged residents to disregard all the rumour about the vaccine and ensure that they take the COVID-19 vaccine.



Also speaking, Mrs Folukemi Aladenola, a member of the committee and Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Health, said the committee had observed the public’s low compliance with COVID-19 protocols.



“Majority of people in the the state think that the pandemic had receded,” he said.



Aladenola said that the committee would continue to sensitise the people on the fact that COVID-19 was still around and the need to comply with the precautionary measures and ensure that they took the vaccine against the disease.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee visited the office of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, the Akure Shoprite and the Ondo State Primary Health Care Development Agency.( NAN)

