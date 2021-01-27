Ondo council workers appeal to govt to rebuild burnt secretariat.

Members of staff of Okitipupa Local Government in Ondo State on Wednesday appealed to the state government to come to their aid in the rebuilding of the burnt council secretariat. Mr Babarinde Bolawole, Head of Local Government Administration, made the appeal while speaking with newsmen during the visit of some government functionaries who came from Akure to assess the level of damage at the secretariat.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some suspected hoodlums who allegedly hijacked the protest against police brutality #EndSARS on Oct. 22, 2020 set the secretariat and other properties in the town ablaze. Bolawole said that the input of the state government was needed to enable workers to carry out their civic responsibilities properly without hindrance. He said that the ongoing renovation of the council secretariat was from the money generated from donations and voluntary deductions from staff salaries.

“The little renovation work we are doing here is the money generated from donations from well meaning Ikale sons and daughters and the voluntary deductions from workers salaries. “We appeal to the government to come to our aid for workers to be able to carry out their civic responsibilities well without hindrance,” he said. Bolawole appealed to well-meaning indigenes of the area to also support the rebuilding of the secretariat through donation of money and building materials among others.

NAN reports that the Okitipupa LG workers have been carrying out their civic responsibilities in a house given to them by a former council chairman, Mr Larry Ogunmusire, as their temporary office. (NAN)