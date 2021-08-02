Ondo Community calls on govt. to fix road

Traditional ruler and elders of Iwaro-Oka in Akoko South-West of Ondo State have called on the state government to fix the seven-kilometre Ayegunle-Oka-Iwaro-Oka road to ease the movement of farm produce.

They made the call on Sunday in Iwaro-Oka while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) during the 2021 Asin of Oka New Yam Festival.

The Asin of Iwaro-Oka, Oba Pius Akande, told NAN that the community needed the construction of the road from Ayegunle-Oka to Iwaro-Oka which had been abandoned for more than 30 years.

The Oba aid the bad road had been affecting the development and economic activities of the community in several ways.

“The most important thing I want government to do for my community now is to fix our road from Ayegunle through Iwaro to Oke Oka.

“It is a major thing and the community is not happy about it; it is really affecting our development and we want the government to come to our aid,” he said.

On the festival, the Oba said it was one of the ways the community used to thank God for bumper harvest, foster unity and improve its economy.

Also speaking with NAN, an elder in the community, Mr Jerome Tolorunlogo, said the community lacked good roads and needed help from government through giving employment to the youth.

Tolorunlogo urged government to help tackle hunger and unemployment, to reduce various forms of security challenges.

He said the festival was not just a mere celebration but a means of fostering unity among the indigenes and preserving the culture from going extinct.

“We want government to help do the Ayegunle-Oka through Iwaro-Oka road. Its a connecting route for our people, we are lacking so many social amenities,” he said

The immediate past Reagent of Iwaro-Oka, Princess Adekemi Omorinbola, who also spoke about the importance of the road, said the people needed government’s presence.

Omoborinbola, who was also an Ambassador of Universe Peace Federation, said the festival was a means of preserving the culture of the community and engendering unity.

The President of Iwaro Youth Council, Bolorunduro Ola, said government should help the youth with employment or empowerment as they were the future of the community.

Another leader of the community, Mr Jerome Orole, said the community needed more from the government, especially motorable roads, to enable most of the farm produce to easily get to the market. (NAN)

