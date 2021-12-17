Ondo commissioner solicits cooperation to enhance healthcare delivery

The Ondo State Commissioner for Health, Dr Banji Ajaka, has solicited the support of officials of the ministry, departments, agencies and other stakeholders for an improved health sector in the state.

Speaking at a meeting with the permanent secretary and directors in the ministry, in Akure on Friday, after his assumption of duty, Ajaka said that the cooperation of all was critical to enhance service delivery in then sector.

The commissioner, who described his deployment to the ministry as home coming, said that almost all the top management staff had worked with him in the past and were fantastic people.

He solicited the support of the officials to upgrade the health sector to the desired level.

Ajaka also advocated team work among health workers and promised to get results while not disregarding details for success to be achieved.

Responding, Mrs Folukemi Aladenola, the Permanent Secretary, assured the commissioner of the unflinching support of all stakeholders and workers in the sector.

She also assured him of staff loyalty at all times.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ajaka and 13 other commissioners, alongside some special advisers, were on Dec. 13 sworn-in by Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State. (NAN)

