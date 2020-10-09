Ondo: Collaborate with police to enforce restriction of vehicular movt, Oyeyemi orders FRSC operatives

Owing to the Ondo gubernatorial elections billed to hold on Saturday, 10 October, 2020, the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi has ordered operatives of the Corps drafted to cover the election to ensure effective collaboration with the Nigerian Police Force in the enforcement of restrictions on vehicular movement.

In a statement by Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer, the Corps Operatives drafted to cover the election have equally been mandated to clear obstructions from the roads, carry out rescue operations in case of emergencies, maintain orderliness in polling booths, and the certification of INEC Vehicles that will be used to convey electoral materials.

Recall that the Corps Marshal had earlier stated that 1500 personnel of the Corps and 35 Vehicles including tow trucks, ambulances have been deployed to strengthen enforcement of the restriction during the entire process of the election.