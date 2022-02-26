Ondo by-election: Voters laud INEC on early commencement of exercise

Saturday’s Akure North/Akure South Federal Constituency by-election recorded large turnout of voters in most of the polling units, as electorate applauded INEC for early commencement of the exercise.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that election commenced at about 8:30 a.m. in most polling units visited in Oba-Ile area of Akure North Local Government and Arakale area in Akure South Local Government.

Mr Yekini Akanbi, an 80-year-old voter at Unit 10, Ward 2 in Akure South Local Government commended the timely and peaceful process of the exercise.

Akanbi told NAN that he was accredited and voted at about 9:39 a.m. with adequate security personnel.

Also, Mrs Florence Babalola, aged 92, at Unit 10, Ward 2, Akure South Local Government said that the process was seamless, saying that she believed it would lead to success at the end of the exercise.

NAN also reports that Biometrics Voters Accreditation (BVA) was being used and working perfectly without any complaint at Unit 10, Ward 2.

Speaking to NAN, Miss Ruth Kehinde, Presiding Officer, at Unit 2, Ward 9, Second Gate, Oba-Ile, said voting commenced as at 8:30 a.m. with a large turn out of voters.

Kehinde said that the electorate were cooperating and complying with the COVID-19 protocols.

Similarly, at Unit 1, Ward 9, Housing Estate, Oba-Ile, voting started at 8:45 a.m; while voting started at 8:30 a.m. at Unit 006, Ward 9, OSRC l, ll, lll in Oba -Ile.

The Assistant Presiding Officer, Mr Kevin Tumulo, who commended the electorate for their peaceful conduct, said that as at 9:33 am many of the electorate had turned out to cast their votes.

Pastor Akinwumi Samuel, 75, while speaking with NAN, also commended INEC, security officers and the electorate for their orderly conduct.

Samuel said that the general election should toe the way as the exercise was being conducted without any rancor.

NAN reports that as at 8:00 a.m. security agencies were seen patrolling major roads in Akure, the state capital.

There were no vehicular activities as residents complied with the restriction order by the state government.

Men of the Nigerian Army were also seen at strategic positions with their armoured tanks parked inside Mobil filling station on Oba-Ile road. (NAN)

