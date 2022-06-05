Ondo Attack: Gbajabiamila seeks immediate government action

By EricJames Ochigbo

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has called for immediate action against the perpetrators of the Sunday attack on worshippers in Owo, Ondo State.

Gbajabiamila, in a statement on Sunday, condemned the dastardly act, describing those behind it as enemies of the country.

The Speaker said that the government must take immediate action, fish out the perpetrators and have them dealt with accordingly.

He wondered why anyone would attack worshippers at their place of worship, adding that only the wicked mind could kill in such a mindless manner.

Gbajabiamila decried the activities of terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements in the country, saying that their activities were becoming a daily occurrence in the country.

The speaker said that the incessant attacks on innocent Nigerians across the country must be brought to an end.

He charged security agencies to double their efforts in bringing the insecurity in the country under control, especially by stepping up intelligence gathering to halt such attacks before they occurred.

Gbajabiamila sent his condolences to the government and people of Ondo State while praying for the repose of the souls of those who lost their lives. (NAN)

