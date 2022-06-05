Ondo Attack: Amaechi commiserates with families, church

By Lucy Ogalue

A former minister of transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi has condemned the attack on innocent worshippers at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State.



Amaechi, in a statement by his media office on Sunday in Abuja, commiserated with the affected families, the church, people of Owo community, and the Government of Ondo state.



He described the incident as an absolutely vile and senseless murder of innocent citizens.



The former governor of Rivers and one of the presidential aspirants on the platform of All Progressives Congress, urged security agencies to collaborate and fish out the perpetrators.



“I feel so sad that these criminals are so emboldened to carry out these barbaric attacks on the people in the broad daylight.



”Our security agencies have to put heads together and smoke out these monsters and ensure they are punished, immobilised and totally flushed out.



“They must also in partnership with our government, step up intelligence work round the clock to nip such acts of terror in the bud.



”I pray for the families, the church, the people and the Government of Ondo state to find strength in the midst of the sorrow and pain,” Amaechi added.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the church was attacked on Sunday by yet to be identified gunmen, leading to the killing of scores of worshippers. (NAN)

