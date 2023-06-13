Ondo Asssembly receives letter of medical leave from Governor Akeredolu

Ondo State House of Assembly said it has received the letter of medical leave from the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu SAN CON.

Speaking to the lawmakers, the Speaker of the House,Rt.Hon.Olamide Oladiji, explained that the Governor had embarked on a 21-day leave for medical treatment abroad starting from 7th of June,2023 to 6th July,2023.

According to the letter,the leave which commenced on 7th of June,extends to 6th July,2023 due to the Public Holidays on June 12(Democracy Day) and Eid el Kabir(28th and 29th,June,2023)

The Governor,who had directed his Deputy,Hon.Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa to act as the Governor while away,has assured of his resumption on the 6th of July,2023.

The Speaker had earlier described the Governor as a lover of peace and an apostle of rule of law.

He later, wished him speedy recovery and joyful vacation.

