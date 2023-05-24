Ondo Assembly passes 63 bills in 4 years

By Alaba-Olusola Oke

The Ondo State House of Assembly says it passed over 63 bills in four years.

Mr Olugbenga Omole, the Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Youth and Sports Development, said this on Wednesday during a media chat in Akure.

Omole said that some other bills had passed second reading, while others were at committee stages, adding that most of the bills were initiated by the executive.

The chairman, who called for the speedy implementation of financial autonomy granted to the house, said when implemented, it would ensure its total independence.

”The bill will also make members to be more productive especially in enacting good laws and performance of oversight functions among other things,” he said.

He said that the lawmakers at the 9th assembly performed extremely well in carrying out their legislative functions with good working relationship with the executive.

Omole said however, that only four out of the 26 lawmakers were reelected in the March 16 election and advised the 10th assembly to consolidate the gains recorded by the 9th Assembly in the area of service delivery.

He emphasised the need for a cordial relationship between executive and the legislature for accelerated development of the state.

He appreciated Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, for executing various laudable projects in the last four years.

“The governor has no doubt contributed in no small measure towards encouraging us in recording all that we had achieved.

“ The Assembly Complex is wearing a new look and we are proud that the overhaul of the complex happened during our time,” he stated. (NAN)