Ondo Assembly, NUJ commiserate with Akeredolu over mother’s death

By Oluwafemi Ojo

Ondo State House of Assembly has expressed sadness at the death of the mother of the state Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

The governor’s mother, Evangelist Grace Akeredolu, died on Thursday morning at the age of 90 years.A statement signed by the assembly’s spokesman, Mr Olugbenga Omole, in Akure, said that Speaker Bamidele Oleyelogun and other members of the assembly described the deceased as kind-hearted.It added that the house noted that the governor’s mother devoted her life to God and humanity.

The assembly thanked God for her impactful life, and sympathised with the governor and the entire Akeredolu Family on her death, according to the statement.It added that the assembly prayed God to grant her eternal rest.Also, the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Ondo State Council, has commiserated with the governor on his mother’s death.In a statement jointly signed by its Chairman, Mr Leke Adegbite, and Secretary, Olaoluwa Meshack, the union urged the governor to take solace in the fact his mother lived a fulfilled life.

The union describeed the deceased as a loving, dutiful and prayerful woman.It said that the deceased came, saw and conquered and deserved to be celebrated.

The union prayed God to grant the governor and the entire Akeredolu Family the fortitude to bear her death. (NAN)

