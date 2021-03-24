Members of the Ondo State House of Assembly have expressed heartfelt condolences to the family of Akpoebi Lubi over the death of the former lawmaker.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lubi, who represented Ese-Odo constituency in the Seventh Assembly, died on Tuesday in a motor accident on Owena-Ondo road.

The ex-lawmaker also served as Caretaker Chairman of Ese- Odo Local Government Council during his life time.

The lawmakers, in a statement issued by the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Youth and Sports Development, Olugbenga Omole, noted the invaluable contributions of Lubi to debates during the seventh assembly.

The statement also quoted the Speaker, Mr Bamidele Oleyelogun, as describing late Lubi as a responsible, loyal, diligent, dedicated, seasoned and worthy representative of his constituency.

The speaker noted that the late lawmaker gave quality representation while they both served in the seventh assembly.

“We cannot query God in His reign in our affairs as human beings. It is our prayed that God grants him eternal rest,” Oloyelogun said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

