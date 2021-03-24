Ondo Assembly mourns ex-lawmaker, Lubi

March 24, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Politics, Project 0



Members of the Ondo State of Assembly have expressed heartfelt condolences to the family of Akpoebi Lubi the death of the former lawmaker.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lubi, who represented Ese-Odo in the Seventh Assembly, died on Tuesday in a motor accident on Owena-Ondo road.

The ex-lawmaker also served as Chairman of Ese- Odo Local Government Council during his life .

The lawmakers, in a statement issued by the Chairman, Committee on Information, Youth and , Olugbenga Omole, noted the invaluable contributions of Lubi to debates during the seventh assembly.

The statement also quoted the Speaker, Mr Bamidele Oleyelogun, as describing late Lubi as a responsible, loyal, diligent, dedicated, seasoned and worthy representative of his .

The speaker noted that the late lawmaker gave quality representation while they both served in the seventh assembly.

“We cannot query God in His reign in affairs as human beings. It is prayed that God grants him eternal rest,” Oloyelogun said. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , ,