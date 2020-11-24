Ondo Assembly impeaches Deputy Speaker

Omole said that Samuel Aderoboye representing Odigbo Constituency 2 was elected as the new deputy speaker.

“The former Deputy Speaker, Iroju Ogundeji in a parliamentary resolution presented by Mr Tomide Akinrogunde was alleged of gross misconduct inimical to the progress of the assembly.

“The resolution which was signed by 20 out of 26 members of the assembly, was in line with the Standing Order of the assembly, hence was adopted at plenary.

“The Speaker, David Oleyelogun, therefore, called for nomination and Samuel Aderoboye was elected through a majority voice vote.

According to him, a panel to investigate allegation of gross misconduct against the former Deputy Speaker has been inaugurated.