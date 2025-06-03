Ondo Assembly Deputy Speaker, Majority Leader step down

The Deputy Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Mr Abayomi Akinruntan and the House Majority Leader, Mr Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi have stepped down from their positions.

By Alaba Olusola Oke

At the plenary sitting on Tuesday presided by Chief Olamide Oladiji, Speaker of the House of the Assembly, the duo cited their interests to step down.

Akinruntan, Ilaje 1/APC, was replaced by Mr Ololade Gbegudu, Okitipupa 2/APC while Ogunmolasuyi, Owo 1/APC was replaced by Mr Olatunji Oshati, Ose/ APC.

Akinruntan, who is from the same local government area with Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, said his resignation was to honour political power sharing in the state.

Akinruntan, whose letter was read by the Clerk of the Assembly, Mr Benjamin Jaiyeola, thanked the leadership of legislative body for allowing him to serve in that capacity.

Gbegudu nomination as Deputy Speaker was raised by Mr Oluwatoyin James, Akoko North-East/ APC, and Mr Chris Aiyebusiwa, Okitipupa 1/APC, seconded the motion.

Gbegudu, in his appreciation, promised to collaborate with other lawmakers in promoting the state’s development and ensure the delivery of democratic dividends to the people.( NAN)(www.nannews.