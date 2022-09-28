Ondo Assembly congratulates Akeredolu on national award

By Segun Giwa

The Ondo State House of Assembly has expressed joy over plans by President Muhammadu Buhari to confer a national honour, Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON), on Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

This is contained in a statement on Tuesday in Akure by Mr Akogun Omole, Chairman, House Committee on Information, Youth and Sports Development.

The statement said the Speaker, Bamidele Oleyelogun, described the award as an honour well-deserved.

Oleyelogun said that the award was a clear testimony of the various laudable contributions of the governor to national development.

The speaker described Akeredolu as a man with passion and love for his people and that his government had brought smiles to the people.

According to him, this is through his landmark achievements in the state, particularly in the area of security.

He appreciated the president for the prestigious award scheduled to hold on Oct. 11, in Abuja. (NAN)

