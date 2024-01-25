Ondo Assembly confirms Adelami as Deputy Governor

The Ondo State House of Assembly has confirmed the nomination of Dr Olayide Adelami as the deputy governor of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa on Wednesday sent the name of Adelami to the parliament for screening and approval.

At resumption of plenary on Thursday in Akure, Mr Benjamin Jayeola, the clerk of the assembly read the letter of the governor on the floor of the house.

Mr Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, APC/Owo 1, moved the motion for submission and consideration of the House’s Selection Committee’s report on the nominee.

The motion was seconded by Hon. Felix Afe, Akoko North West 2/APC.

Speaking on the report, Mr Abayomi Akinruntan, Ilaje 1/APC, said that the report on Adelami showed that the nominee if confirmed would function effectively as deputy governor of the state owing to his wealth of expeience and track record.

Akinruntan, who is the Chairman of the Selection Committee, said that the nominee was physically and mentally fit for the office of deputy governor.

The motion for the confirmation of Dr Olayide Adelami was subsequently passed by a voice vote by the lawmakers.

Rt. Hon. Olamide Oladiji, the Speaker of the assembly, tasked the nominee to impact on people of the state and use his office judiciously for growth and development of the state.

Appreciating the legislators for his confirmation, Adelami said that the new responsibilty was a call to service, and promised to do his best.

Adelami said that he would promote good relationship between the executive and the legislature and ensure to bring back the aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress ( APC).

According to him, he will not betray emotion and confidence reposed in him by the state governor for nominating him.

He also seized the opportunity to condoled with the family of late Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, the former governor who died on Dec. 27 after a protracted illness.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adelami was a former deputy clerk of the National Assembly and a governorship aspirant in the 2020 governorship primaries conducted by the All Progressivess Congress.(NAN)

By Alaba Olusola Oke

