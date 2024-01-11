Ondo : APC Professional Women Rally Support for Olarinmoye as Ondo Deputy Governor

As the search for the Deputy governor of Ondo, the sunshine state intensifies, various women groups and the Women Professionals Network in the All-Progressives Congress (APC) have endorsed Dr. Wulemat Olarinmoye for the position. An advocate for gender and religious balance in the state’s political sphere, Olarinmoye, a lecturer at Lagos State University, has remained on the lips of many political pundits as the ideal candidate.

Engr. Wuraola Atinuke Owolabi, representing the APC Women Professionals, affirms Olarinmoye’s suitability, citing her unwavering political astuteness, professionalism, and her potential to promote widespread acceptance of the administration while maintaining harmony.

According to her, “Dr Olarinmoye is the consummate candidate that our indefatigable Governor needs, she brings a lot of qualities to the table, she is a consummate politician and a thorough-bred professional. And more importantly, she will bring the required gender and religious balance to the appointment. So, the governor should look no further but to announce her as the next Deputy Governor of the state without much ado”

Mrs. Motunrayo Adeyanju, voicing the thoughts of Ondo state women groups, stated that Olarinmoye’s grassroots political acumen and her potential as a unifying figure in the state. They emphasise her capacity to bring gender and religious equilibrium to the political landscape of the state.

In her words, “Dr Olarinmoye is a quintessential grassroot politician and the choice of women groups in the sunshine state. She is what the state needs at this point in time to calm frayed nerves.

She will be the bridge builder and a unifying factor in the state. She will go a long way in bringing the required gender and religious balance into the equation”

Known for her extensive involvement in grassroots politics and her commitment to various political roles, Olarinmoye, popularly called Iyalode ABO, stands as a figure of integrity, embodiment of cultural ethos, and commitment to public service. She holds a pan-Nigerian worldview and is poised to learn and contribute insights into modern journalism, reportage, and digital media trends.

Dr. Olarinmoye, a female activist completed her secondary education in 1991, at St. Peter’s Unity Secondary School Akure, Ondo State. On the completion of her secondary school, she joined her mother in Lagos to run a canteen during the June 12 crisis, where she had the opportunity of getting introduced to the struggle for the emancipation of the down-trodden and joined the campaign for democratic rule.

She obtained a Diploma in 1996 in Computer Science, at Mushin Community Consult, Mushin, in Lagos. She was actively involved in BATCO activities and still represents Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu political interests and school. She is currently the coordinator for Jagabanists online, BAT is Coming Facebook group, Amazons for ABAT and many more social media outlets for the promotion of Asiwaju’s political interests.

Politically, she was the pioneer AD youth leader in Ilasamaja 1998-2002. Founder and coordinator of BAT Youths 1999 till date. Cofounder and National Secretary of Amazons for ABAT, Cofounder/Vice President, Jagabanists Online, she was the chairman of ICG for Ambode, Igando/Ikotun LCDA in 2015, appointed into the Lagos State APC Screening committee in 2017. Appointed the Deputy Coordinator for Buhari/Osinbajo House to House Campaign Council for Lagos State in 2019. Served as the ICC Director of Education in the Independent campaign Council for Tinubu/Shettima and Sanwo-Olu/Hamzat in 2023. Also served as one of the 22-man committee for the inauguration of Sanwo-Olu/Hamzat in 2023. She contributed to a chapter of the inauguration photo book edited by Mr. Dare Babarinsa for the inauguration of the President in 2023. She also had at different times aspired for federal house of representatives and state house of assembly in Ondo state.

Her position about gender parity is clear: “Not just a woman, but pedigree”, “Take a fresh breath!” “Liberation for the masses.”

Olarinmoye’s blend of intellect, administrative prowess, and commitment to gender parity and religious inclusivity makes her the missing piece to complete the puzzle of Ondo.

